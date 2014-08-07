It means discontinuing cable/satellite TV service and getting rid of a landline phone.
(From Jim Hartz via email)
I got word recently that one of my oldest and best friends had died. Bill Hyden.
To Tulsans above a certain age he was also known as a friend, albeit that friendship was a bond formed across the airwaves, first on radio at KRMG and KVOO, then over TV at Channel 2 then Channel 6, which is where he and I got to know each other and worked together for several years back in the 1960s. See what I mean about needing to be a certain age.
Bill started off with a wonderful tenor singing voice that drifted to baritone when he spoke. Blessed with an open, agreeable face, people naturally trusted him. He started in TV as a weatherman but is best known in Tulsa as a newscaster on KOTV.
We played a lot of golf together with a few other pals, usually at daybreak followed by a full day covering news that ended at 10:30 at night. Either one of us could have been a pretty good golfer if we had taken a lesson but in our crowd that might have been regarded as cheating.
I’d like to think that it was all that exercise (mainly chasing errant hooks and slices at LaFortune) that gave Bill such a long life (he was 93 when he died), but something else might have been more important. As long as I knew him Bill never complained about what life threw at him and he seldom had a critical word for anyone. By the same token I don’t think Bill ever had an enemy. I guess I should say he had no personal enemies; he did have one big one in his younger days, which brings me to the most remarkable trait I know about Bill Hyden. It was his innate modesty, especially about his life before Tulsa radio and TV.
It wasn’t until I had known him for about 30 years that he casually mentioned one day that he had piloted unarmed C-47s in WW II, hauling paratroopers and pulling troop gliders from England into French and German battle zones. He’d never say it, but that was a job for real heroes. The airmen you always hear about in wartime are the ones who flew fighter planes and bombers. Bill flew planes with no guns nicknamed “Gooney Birds” that had a top speed of only 160 mph. And he flew them through the same anti-aircraft fire as fighters and bombers. But his job was to get GIs into the hot spots, sometimes in the middle of firefights, then get himself, his crew and plane back safely. He did that over and over. There was an unwritten code such guys operated on – they didn’t talk about it much afterward.
Bill Hyden, indeed, was one of The Greatest Generation. There a lot of other nice things about his life in a Tulsa World obituary.
Jim Hartz
Some TTM Bill Hyden links and notes:
(from Guestbook 31) Noel Confer said that “…the original staff at KVOO-TV were announcers: …Bill Hyden-weather.” KVOO-TV signed on late 1954.
I first remember Bill from the KOTV Sun-Up show in the early 1960s.
See Bill in 1955 and 1962 Oiler Park Radio-TV Night photos.
Bill Hyden as KOTV newsman on 1/20/1965, with his first comments on the site.
Bill was the owner of underground FM station KTBA in Broken Arrow in the early 1970s.
Photos from the 1999 KOTV 50th Anniversary Reunion.
12/24/2003: Bill Hyden sent me a thesis written at TU by Gregory Corarito in 1967 about Tulsa TV history. Edward Dumit directed its preparation.
The History and Development of Television in Tulsa Oklahoma
Put “Bill Hyden” into the TTM search engine and read many of Bill’s comments over the years. He had good words for so many people. He sent me many photos for TTM in its early days. You will see his credit often on the site.
I knew him after his retirement. Had chili with him at Ike’s one time. What a great guy he was.
Stevie Fernandez interviewed me about this website for his program, “Explore Tulsa“.
My 15 minutes of fame has been unjustly extended once again.
Watch it here:
I can’t believe I said the word “stuff” five times in about 15 seconds. 🙁
If I do about a dozen more interviews, I’m bound to eventually get it right!
Happy New Year All!
Sure am glad I’m not a celebrity.
I might not have survived 2016.
Our school went to Skyline Amusement park I believe in 1964. East Central High School 9th grade class Tulsa. A student, male was missing when it was time to get on the bus and leave and we stayed over and the chaperones and students stayed an hour longer looking for him. This was around 10:00 pm. We finally had to return to High School and the next day we found out that they found him in the lake and he drowned. Forgot the students name but it was a bittersweet ending to a fun night.
Merry Christmas All!
I have a comment on Christina’s International.
I myself am a product of Christina’s International myself.
I got married in 1997 to a wonderful beautiful woman who has blessed my presents ever since. We have 3 children together and they are smart and well adjusted. I am not the only success story from the group, there are many. There were hundreds of people get married though Christina’s.
Just like any group of people, there were many divorces as well. There were folks out there wanting to get married that had ideas that they could control the woman from Christina’s.
One thing I can tell you from experience is the men and woman from South America are no different than any other part of the world. There have desires and dreams just like Americans. Sure they put their own twist on it. No different than anybody coming from another country. What they have on natural born Americans is that they have a clue how it is to live somewhere they have limited opportunities. Places where if you have a different skewed opinion of the government just might get you killed. They appreciate real freedom for what it is here and are willing to do what it takes to be successful no matter what the circumstances are.
Saying all that. It was Wayne and Jane Ford who started it in Tulsa. Jane being from Peru was how it all got started. They named the business Christina’s International from their oldest daughter name. Wayne and Jane now live in Florida where they Still do the same thing under a different name.
I for one will be eternally grateful for what they helped me accomplish.
Michael, thanks for the enlightening and heartfelt comments. I have linked back to the original Christina’s page on this site, and will add your comments as a coda to it.
On a happier note…
OKPOP has found a perfect spot.
@ Gary. Very sad to learn of the death of our old friend and colleague. Here are more details from the World’s Obit.
Harold Mayfield Balch, Jr.
By Staff Reports posted 1 week ago November 17th, 2016
Harold Mayfield Balch, Jr., 71, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2016. He was born, March 22, 1945 to the late Juhree and Harold M. Balch. He was married for 32 years to Katherine Jill Balch. He will be forever remembered for his style, creativity, kindness, and compassion for others.
Hal attended Edison High School in Tulsa and Suffield Academy in Suffield, Connecticut. While attending the University of Tulsa, Hal was recruited to a news team at Griffin-Leake Television’s KTUL-TV. He subsequently joined the public relations department at the headquarters of the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce. Where he led national outreach projects benefiting the U.S. Olympic Committee and the President’s Council of Physical Fitness. Inspired by his work in public relations and a deep interest in healthcare, Hal then devoted his professional life to enhancing communication among healthcare professionals and to improving the connectedness with the patients they serve. In 1970, Hal along with two partners and close friends founded Creative Specialists Incorporated (CSI) to provide communications and production services to healthcare organizations, physicians, and foundations. CSI went on to develop groundbreaking educational content and teaching programs on newborn special care, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), coronary artery bypass, Hepatitis B, and improved hospital emergency care. Hal’s relationships with colleagues around the country often resulted in enduring friendships – a quality for which he was well known.
Hal was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and served in a nursing home and Eucharistic ministry for over 15 years. He continued his devoted service well after his illness challenged his ability to do so. He was also a longtime and committed member of the Tulsa Tennis Club where he served as president in 2000 and 2001. Hal was deeply grateful for the love and support of those who cared for him and who became part of the extended family, and for the exemplary healthcare professionals of the University of Oklahoma Medical School, Hillcrest Medical Center, Cura Hospice, and the Mayo Clinic.
Hal is survived by his wife, Jill Balch; daughter, Ashley MacKenna and her children, Elizabeth, Patrick “Mack” and Mary Katherine; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Candace Balch and their children, Caroline and Harrison. Other family members include cousins, Robert Balch, Sharon and Jerry Sneddon of Tulsa and Sally Johnson (wife of the late Doug Johnson) of Leawood, Kansas.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2016 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S. Cincinnati Ave., Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association or Trinity Episcopal Church.
Ninde Funeral Directors, Brookside Chapel (918) 742-5556 http://www.ninde.com
http://www.tulsaworld.com/obituaries/localobituaries/harold-mayfield-balch-jr/article_e507356e-dad2-5ca5-96f8-153fb5fa3eab.html
Message to Mike Miller in Florida. Please send me anything you have on Hal’s passing. I was just thinking about him yesterday. Such a nice, thorough guy he was. Had some great times with him, you and Gregory. Happy Turkey Time, Man. -gc
I think one of my anti-spam plugins was blocking photo attachments. I’ll try it:
Looks like the photo didn’t make it last time. Trying again…
Haven’t kept up with your fine blogs for awhile. Last year in June I was at the Los Angeles Ace Hotel debut of Leon’s “A Poem Is A Naked Person”. Afterward, there was a Q & A with Leon, T-Bone Burnett (those two had wonderful rapport), the son of director Les Blank, and another woman present for filming in 1974. (attached, a photo taken that night)
I want my own copy of that film. Over the credits, Willis Alan Ramsey sings a great song I’d never heard about swimming naked in a lake (isn’t available except in this film as far as I know). And the version of “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” Leon does is magnificent. There’s also a scene of a building being demolished that I think was in Tulsa (can anyone confirm?), and I think I was there at age 16. Lots of Tulsa shots in it – also much footage from Leon’s house on Grand Lake where our family vacationed for like… 10 years running. Includes shots of Nathan Edward Galloway’s totem pole which we often visited on our way up to Grand Lake. etc. So long Leon…
It was 42 years ago today that Leon Russell made a surprise appearance at George Harrison’s Tulsa concert.
The silent movie I shot that night is the only known footage of the event.
Watch AND listen; an MP3 (courtesy of Steve Todoroff) is included for download on GroupBlog 319.
http://tulsatvmemories.com/gb122410.html#georgeleon
I can’t imagine that this site isn’t already posted somewhere here on TTM, but I have never seen it before. Just stumbled into it looking for a specific show. A fantastic march through time via Tulsa (mostly) concert posters:
http://www.posterchild.com/posterproject/index.htm
Was a great show. The rasp worked for me, in a Dark Horse sort of way.
Our own Mr. Ransom’s camera work.
Wish I could make the Mabee Center memorial on Sunday.
It has been a while since I checked in here. Very happy to see TTVM still going strong.
With the passing of Brother Leon, I was reminded of my first ever rock concert which just happened to be the 1974 George Harrison and Friends tour stop in Tulsa at the Civic Center, which is now, of course, the Cox Business Center.
The show received a lot of bad press because George’s voice was pretty much shot, but to a 13 year old Tulsa boy, it was the thrill of a lifetime, even more so because local hero Leon Russell came out on stage to reprise some of his historic work he did with George during the Concert for Bangladesh.
I have searched youTube and the only footage I could find was this silent clip.
https://youtu.be/giqZEkZkq2I
Webmaster/Blogger: Amazingly, I shot that footage personally. See link above.
Sad to report of old colleague, Hal Balch, has died. Worked with Hal at KELi in the 60s and he, Gary Chew, Bob Gregory and I became close friends for many years. He later formed his own company.
I don’t have any details. Please add more information if anyone has some.
We lost our hometown boy, Leon Russell, on Sunday.
Besides his stellar solo career, he played on an incredible number of hit records as part of The Wrecking Crew.
Here is the story of his surprise appearance on the Mazeppa show (I was sure surprised and amazed):
And a shot of his 1971 Oiler Park show (my first rock concert, and that’s my ticket in the pic):
RIP Leon. We’ll never forget you.
Heard here first, thanks to Mitch.
First recognized taste: April 21st, 1970, Old Lady on Brady.
RIP indeed.
RIP Mr. Bridges (Leon Russell)
You were my keyboard inspiration.
You may end up hating me for this Mike, but you should really see some of the material I have culled from the State Historical society. . . Lets start with that Ad for Fantastic Theatre.
This ad is from 10 Nov 67. From a STILLWATER paper. ” Panic in the Year Zero” AND Boris Karloff as Frankenstein!
Wesley, try adding an image now.
Mike,
Have you thought about adding the ability to post pictures?
For Wesley Horton: That list of private-club licenses for 1969 I just posted about did indeed include the Rubiot at 6740 S. Peoria.
For the liquor-by-the-wink file: I found this on the Tulsa Library Digital Collection site. It’s a January 3, 1969, article from the Tulsa Tribune, listing all the private clubs had been granted for city licenses for that year, with their addresses. The list includes country clubs (like Southern Hills), fraternal organizations (like the Elks Lodge and the American Legion), professional clubs (like the Tulsa Press Club and the Petroleum Club), downtown clubs (like the Tulsa Club and the Summit Club), the Rubiot, the Red Garter (in the Camelot Hotel), the Cognito Inn, and even the House of Blue Lights (1616 N. Sheridan).
http://digitalcollections.tulsalibrary.org/cdm/singleitem/collection/p16063coll1/id/3855/rec/58
Here’s a link for Steve Clem to check out. I’m thinking this is who you’re talking about. Fred Campbell obituary
Howdy friends, Steve Clem here, author of the book on KAKC radio and alum of Tulsa radio stations like KRAV, KGTO, KRMG, Lite 106 and KQMJ/Magic 99. The latter is where I began my long friendship with Tulsa radio legend Scooter Segraves.
I have been trying to find information about my old radio friend, Fred Campbell, formerly of KRMG, KXXO and probably other Tulsa stations. Fred hosted KRMG’s “Nightline” in the early 1980’s, among many other things. I lost track of Fred when I moved from Tulsa in 1989. Upon my return in 2009, I heard that Mr. Campbell is deceased, but have not been able to find an obit or any other information.
Thanks!
Had a little outage on the two blogs due to a bad WordPress plugin update. Got into cPanel at TTM’s host and renamed the plugin’s folder. Back to normal now. Notified the developer.
(Later) The developer emailed me from Morocco that the problem might be with running an older version of PHP. I checked with the host, directNIC, and they moved the site to a different server with more current versions of PHP. Not only did this make the plugin work, but the site is now noticeably faster.
Can somebody tell me who was the anchor on the Channel 4 news on WNBC New York on the 11Pm news before Jim Hartz. Did Hartz start doing the 11pm news in New York in 1964 or 1966?
Did channel 5 Metromedia in New York have a meteorologist back in the days when Bill Jorgensen did the News from 1967 coming forward. George Sharman later did the news with him and Rona Barrett was in Hollywood
The Southland I remember of my youth. (AKA: Tulsa Promenade)
Photo
Interesting, yet tangential item. The year 1957, Newly introduced and new fangled concept called “HiFi” Get the lowdown here:
Mike,
I have always held a bit of fascination for some of the Tulsa venues that TTM remembers. Reading about them, has at times, made me wish I were in Tulsa during the early 60’s.
As you know, my historical research has always been primarily geared towards Drive-in theaters. . Now that I am back in the city for a while, I have opportunity to spend an occasional afternoon at the Oklahoma History center, which of course has a vast collection of Oklahoma materials, including microfilm of newspapers, city directories and old phone books for Tulsa. .
I recently got curious about the infamous but ever popular Rubiot coffee house. . I spent a bit of time poking around and discovered a few interesting points.
The Rubiot apparently was only principally open at one location at a time. . The 51st street location was open and listed in the Oct 62 phone book. . the 6740 Peoria location was first listed in the Oct 63 phone book and the 51st location was not listed. .
Sadly, the 6740 Peoria location was only open from 63 to sometime in 66, as it was last listed in the Oct 66 book. . The next year 67, there was no listing at the 6740 address or Rubiot. . The Oct 68 listed the “Rubi” . . .
So it appears the Rubiot on peoria was only open for about 3 years, 63 to 66. . What a waste that must have been as it looks like the owner had invested some money in building the location. .
After tracking down the exact location today, it is an empty lot just south of the Lincoln Glen apartments. The parking lot entrance was on the West side of Peoria just opposite of where 68th street intersects, and the building was actually North of the location.
IIRC, I had sent a aerial from 67 that showed where it sat. . Sad to say, no trace remains today. . it is indeed a Tulsa Memory. . .
Circa 1990 Commercial for Blockbuster video. My how things have changed.
Mark Roe asked about Sound Warehouse back in October… I had started to answer a few months back, but something happened and I lost the post before I hit enter and did not have time to redo the post…
Here are a few highlights.
10/18/81 Sound Warehouse sets its sights on video:
http://archive.newsok.com/olive/apa/oklahoman/SharedView.Article.aspx?href=DOK%2F1981%2F11%2F29&id=Ar03500&sk=4D2540A0
10/18/85 Sound Warehouse to expand:
http://archive.newsok.com/olive/apa/oklahoman/SharedView.Article.aspx?href=DOK%2F1985%2F10%2F18&id=Ar03600&sk=CBE058B7
10/16/85 Sound Warehouse confirms closure of local center:
http://archive.newsok.com/olive/apa/oklahoman/SharedView.Article.aspx?href=DOK%2F1985%2F10%2F16&id=Ar02703&sk=A81B6641
12/6/89 Ex player arrested in larceny probe:
http://archive.newsok.com/olive/apa/oklahoman/SharedView.Article.aspx?href=DOK%2F1989%2F12%2F06&id=Ar00504&sk=CF63DB0D
14 Dec 1990 Sound Warehouse: meeting the needs of customers:
http://archive.newsok.com/olive/apa/oklahoman/SharedView.Article.aspx?href=DOK%2F1990%2F12%2F14&id=Ar11501&sk=1A952844
12/26/90 4 alarm fire guts warehouse:
http://archive.newsok.com/olive/apa/oklahoman/SharedView.Article.aspx?href=DOK%2F1990%2F12%2F26&id=Ar00105&sk=42561BAB
11/29/94 Blockbuster to convert music stores:
http://archive.newsok.com/Olive/APA/Oklahoman/default.aspx?school_name=paper#panel=search&search=0
I’m rather surprised to see that no one has mentioned a wonderful person, Keith Bretz, whose obit was in yesterday’s World. Keith was program director at KRMG when I worked there as announcer in 1956 and 1957. He made working there a fun, rewarding experience. He was as good a boss as he was a fine human being.
By the way, I’m back from having a near-death experience in September. Although I’m still in a wheel chair, I’ve made a marvelous recovery from the time my wife was told, “There is nothing more we can do for him.”
Glad you made the great recovery, Frank! Here is your TTM page with more about Keith Bretz, Tulsa Radio in the Fifties. Sorry to hear of his passing.
NORTHLAND SHOPPING CENTER – -FROUG’S COLLAPSE . . .
I don’t know if there is the story in the archives, but, Richard Wilson, one of the infamous cameramen/photographers at channel 8 at the time was the first one on the scene; the funny thing was our dad was the (execs you might say) Vice President of the Shoe Co. that was in Froug’s at the time. . . . Ricco had one of his station buds call the house; well mom and dad was worried Richard had been kidnapped because it wasn’t him on the phone . . lol; anyway if Ricco is still on here . . .I would like to return to yesteryear and here his rendition of the story; if we all know Richard . . .he will tell a grand one . .thank you
Raymond
Alive and well in Afghanistan
It’s been awhile since we heard from Richard, last entry I see was about Froug’s in March 2009.
Would love to hear from him and get that story firsthand!
Tulsa Green Rooster club, better known as the Factory club, was located at 6800 S Lewis in Tulsa, and owned by Jake Loggins. It was on a 20 acre parcel of land and built in late 1967.
Jake Loggins was the General Contractor on this building. This is per courthouse records.
It was a teen club and you had to buy a membership to join. If memory serves me right, it was $12.00 per month.
It brought in top 40 bands just like Bandstand. B.J. Thomas did play on Dec 31, 1969. Same year, Three Dog Night played there.
Club did not go out of business, but burned down due to arson.
Tulsa guitar teacher Dick Gordon Sr. got us a spot on KOTV’s Saturday Kids Karnival in the early 1950s. We were Carter Brown and Phil Lassiter, Tulsa kids and Dick Gordon students, we played two country and western songs, we were about age 12. Carter sang and played acoustic guitar and I played the electric steel guitar. I just remember how hot the studio lights were. The peanut gallery dutifully cheered our act.
Read more about Bob Latting’s “Kids Karnival”, and George “Superman” Reeves’ guest appearance on the show on the TTM Other kiddie shows page.
See the Other kiddie shows page for a photo of Phil and Carter!
Don’t forget Rosie at Looboyle’s who could expertly repair your fishing reel while you shopped! Zebco was actually Zero Bomb Company during WW2. Retooled to fishing products after the war.
Yes, thanks Michael for the personal remembrance of Joe Krieger and family.
How nice to hear about the off-camera Joe Krieger and Looboyle’s of yore.
The 11th Street location and the South Roads incarnation were familiar haunts in my youth.
Bought my first flyrod – still my favorite – without any real notion how to use it.
Many, many bluegill and small large-mouth bass later, it led me to where the Tulsa roots re-established – Western Montana. That has a lot to do with Joe and Looboyle’s.
Thanks for the story.
My youngest son and his wife are looking at buying a house in Tulsa very close to where Joe and Agnes Krieger lived for many years.
This brought back a flood of fond memories when I was a 19 year old wannabe. I went to work for Joe at Looboyle’s on 11th St. on April 24, 1963. This proved to be one of the most memorable experiences anyone could have in their life.
I not only met a great man, but his family became my family.Agnes always treated me as one of the family along with Joanne, Jeannie, Julie, Little Joe , Steve and Jann. I worked for Joe full-time and part-time for 8 years while I was going to college.
Never in my 72 years will I forget our hunting and fishing shows together. When Little Joe died, I saw the change that made Joe quit doing hunting shows forever. In 1972, I had the opportunity to introduce Wanda Scott to what we sold at Looboyle. The rest is history.
I read somewhere that when we experience the death of a person that we have been close to that perhaps a small part of us dies as well. Such is the memory of the Krieger family that will stay with me to eternity.
I am looking for information on defunct record store Sound Warehouse. I have only found brief mentions of it on this site. If anyone can direct me to any in-depth discussions of the store on TTM or has any information about the company, I would be grateful. To Mike: hope you are doing well. It has been way too long since I have checked in but plan on visiting more often.
Thanks, Mark. Good to hear from you. A high school classmate of mine worked there. I hope to get you hooked up to some info shortly.
Construction on the Forum Twin began in 1974 along with the Forum Mall (later the Sooner mall) and a small strip center to the East anchored by a new 7-11. These projects were my first commercial electrical jobs with now defunct Current Electric Co. Charles Burris Construction was the general contractor.
John, the one on 21st you remember might have been the Forum Twin. It was on 21st a bit East of Garnett. I worked there for several years. It is sad to see it (any many of the others) closed.
See the remains of the Forum Twin at this URL:
http://goo.gl/T9Lduf
I first moved to Tulsa in August of ’76 and lived there for 3 years. I am amazed at the number of movie theaters that existed at that time that have closed. I didn’t make much money at that time and my wife and I used to hit a lot of matinees on Saturday afternoon so we went to so many of those small theaters. I remember one in a shopping center that I believe was on 21st east of Memorial but it seems to have disappeared. I also recall going to a TG&Y store south of 11th maybe on Delaware or Lewis? So many things have been torn down and built over or repurposed since those days.
I haven’t seen this here yet, so apologies if I missed it somehow (the latest post I can see in this GroupBlog is from August 9).
Harry Volkman died August 20. A Google search on him gives hits with such phrases as “one of the giants of meteorology and Chicago broadcasting,” “legendary,” “beloved,” “pioneer.”
To repeat Mike Bruchas’s words, “He was Tulsa’s FIRST weatherman on KOTV and later WKY-TV’s second in OKC, Then KWTV hired him from WKY-TV. Fast forward to a near 50 year series of gigs at stations in Chicago.”
David, thank you for letting us know the sad news about Harry Volkman. All our condolences to his family and friends. I met him in 1999, and found him sharp and funny.
I remember Frank, as he played for awhile with drummer Jim Perry’s band. He was a serious musician and a mellow guy, but not someone to be “messed with” as I recall. Playing in Vinita one night at a community center, some *()$&$% redneck bullies were harassing the band. A mutual friend, Kirk Felton, was attacked in the restroom. One of them also threatened me, as I was a friend of the band. During a break one of them went after Frank. He kept his cool until the bully called him “fuzzie face” (because Frank had a beard). Frank used one quick punch, and the punk was on the floor yelling in pain. Then Frank picked up a mike stand, and told the rest of the jackasses to bring it on. Nobody did, and the fight then ended. Frank later told me he had been in the Golden Gloves.
The film ‘A Poem is a Naked Person’ opens today, August 7th, at the CircleCinema for you lucky Tulsans. Shot in ’72~’74 (I think) it features a lot of candid back-scene camera work shot in what I gather from brief descriptions was the Lake Studio. Good timing I guess, since Russell played Tulsa last night.
http://www.circlecinema.com/now-showing/a-poem-is-a-naked-person
This film was discussed here a little earlier.
Famed Chicago meteorologist Harry Volkman, 91, is in poor health and currently hospitalized in Chicago, according to family and friends, Several Chicago on-air weather talents have wished him well.
He was Tulsa’s FIRST weatherman on KOTV and later WKY-TV’s second in OKC, Then KWTV hired him from WKY-TV. Fast forward to a near 50 year series of gigs at stations in Chicago.
We will keep Harry in our thoughts. Thanks, Mike.
Read about him on the TTM Weather page.
Janna Clark of FOX23 reports on Leake Park pond rehabilitation plan delays tonight (7/15/2015) @ 9 pm.
I remember a segment on Creature feature with Sherman Oaks and Steve ?? where they found the worst employees and had film segments. One was a terrible newspaper delivery guy and one guy let someone fall off a tower. It was hilarious. Wish that was on youtube..
That would be Steve Pickle.
I’m looking for a Tulsa musician by the name of Frank Adams. I think that he was likely the son of Ted Adams and brother of Ron Adams. He was listed as living in Virginia in his mother’s obituary. I believe he played for several years in Tulsa. He played the sax, flute and guitar and probably other insturments. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1966.
Any help is greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
Barbara Hale Reynolds
Barbara was able to locate Frank Adams, heard on the Chet Baker album, “Out of Nowhere”, recorded at the Nine of Cups in Tulsa, 1982.
Ran across this Mr. Zing & Tuffy song today:
“Don’t ever leave the yard without telling mother.
Don’t ever leave the yard without telling mother.
It isn’t very nice to cause your mother fear,
So whenever your mother calls to you,
Be sure to say ‘I’m here!’.”
That blows about BBSN… that and the jazz show following it were the only reasons to ever tune to 89.5.
Beating the Leon/Mad Dogs dead horse (cont…)
I just learned yesterday from a ukulele-playing former Space Choir member that there will be a Joe Cocker tribute/Mad Dogs reunion performance back east at the Locknfestival in September. Participants from the ’70 tour include: Leon Russell, Rita Coolidge, Claudia Lennear, Chris Stainton, the fabulous Pamela Polland (as in Canina), Bobby Torres and Bobby Jones. Possibly others? That would sure be a sight to see. For those in that part of the world.
http://www.locknfestival.com/artists-2015/mad-dogs-and-englishmen-a-tribute-to-joe-cocker
Hi everyone… This is Alan Lambert, host and producer for Big Band Saturday Night on Tulsa radio for more than twenty years. I first took over the show at KBEZ in 1995 and then moved it to Public Radio Tulsa in 2005.
I have an announcement concerning… Big Band Saturday Night. A decision has been made for our show not to be renewed.
Our last episode of BBSN on KWGS will be aired as a celebration for Independence Day, Saturday, June 27th. So, only two shows remain for broadcast.
It’s been a wonderful to present Big Band Saturday Night on Tulsa radio… I hope to make an announcement about a new home for BBSN or a show much like it… soon.
Thanks to every one of you for being such consistent supporters of this program. I appreciate you all!
I’ll keep you updated on future plans through Tulsa TV Memories, our Facebook page and our email, bbsn@att.net.
Anyone that has an idea for keeping this great music on the air or streaming or in a podcast, please let me know of your idea.
Thanks Oklahoma and my national audience on the web. More info is available on the BBSN story from Oklahoma Magazine online. Check for the May 2012 issue with Kevin Durant of Oklahoma City Thunder on the front cover.
Alan Lambert radiotulsa60@att.net or Facebook or Linkedin
Here is a link to the Big Band Saturday Night article by John Wooley in OKMag. BBSN has always been an excellent show. I have learned a lot from it and enjoyed it. I hope a new venue will broadcast the show for all us fans.
re: mike@ttm’s Whipped Cream…
This from ttm December, 2010
“…In recognition and celebration of the announcement by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that Leon Russell will receive the 2011 award for Musical Excellence, TAMA has put together a medley of some of Russell’s keyboard session work from his early days as one of L.A.’s top session keyboardists…”
And this barely scratches the surface:
1. Clairol “Is It True Blondes Have More Fun” Theme
2. Moody River – Johnny Burnette
3. Breakaway – Jackie DeShannon
4. I Walk The Line – Herman Clebanoff And His Orchestra
5. Say It Isn’t So – Aretha Franklin
6. Jambalaya – The Raiders
7. Telstar – The Ventures
8. Ain’t Gonna Try Anymore – Dean Martin
9. A Taste Of Honey – Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
10. Da Doo Ron Ron – The Crystals
11. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Darlene Love
12. Danke Schoen – Wayne Newton
13. Doin’ The Flake – Gary Lewis & The Playboys
14. Down At Tony’s Cafe – Larry Gordon
15. Hey Little Cobra – The Rip Chords
16. I’m Not Living Here – Sagittarius
17. Life Of The Party – James Darren
18. Help Me Rhonda – The Beach Boys
19. Little Deuce Coupe – The Beach Boys
20. Little Hollywood Girl – The Everly Brothers
21. Maybe He Will Come Back To Me – Patti Page
22. Mean Old World – Rick Nelson
23. Mr. Record Man – Willie Nelson
24. Mr. Tambourine Man – The Byrds
25. Not For Me – Bobby Darin
26. Out Of Limits – The Marketts
27. Queen Of The House – Jody Miller
28. Sea Cruise – Bobby Vee
29. Sugar Dumpling – Sam Cooke
30. Surf A Nova – Bruce Johnston
31. Surf City – Jan & Dean
32. Sweet Little Sixteen – Pat Boone
33. Tribute To The West Coast Musicians – Al Hazan
34. Washington Square – Les Brown and His Band of Renown
35. When Somebody Loves You – Frank Sinatra
36. Day After Day – Badfinger
The Bixby guy who was doing TAMA (Tulsa Area Music Archives) way back when, turned his podcasts and recordings over to an entity (forget which) who he hoped would someday make them part of a Pop Museum featuring the great music of Oklahoma. I guess there’s been some chatter lately about just such a museum to be built in Tulsa.
Those TAMA recording are very, very cool. Interviews with recording engineers and such involved with Neon Muscle’s various studios in Tulsa, the Lake Studio and the state of the art studio he had going on in LA in the late ’60’s.
Hope they see the light of day again.
I was working at KAKC when a big change took place in 1952. The record man came in and told us that he would no longer provide free 78rpm records, only 45s. This caused a great uproar because KAKC only had one, tiny piece of equipment to play the 45rpm records. But the record man was adamant. The then poverty-stricken station had to buy new equipment.
Now, 78rpm records are so little desired that the main second-hand record store in Tulsa (Gardner’s) won’t even accept them for re-sale. My huge collection now apparently has no commercial value. The music of our era–swing and pop–are never heard on local radio. It’s a sad commentary on the contemporary value of the culture and lives of us old folks.
A lot of people are interested in old records again today. I participate on a Facebook group devoted to records and other earlier sound media. But it’s a bit more difficult to find a 78 rpm player than it used to be. My 1977 turntable has only 33 and 45.
I’m hoping some of you gentlemen can help with some information regarding AFRTS albums (primarily Vietnam -era, but may be applicable to the origins).
Did the government actually record their own discs from a master tape or other source, or did they just cover the ‘factory’ label with one of their own?
Searches I’ve made so far have proved fruitless.
Thanks for any and all replies!
Oops, I think the GroupBlog has been disabled for a few days. I was able to bring it back by disabling a setting, Block Spambots From Posting. Sorry about that.
A WordPress update may have introduced a conflict, I don’t know for sure.
My poster and vintage LP:
Skip Knape aka ‘Skip VanWinkle’ (although I think Skip prefers ‘VanWinkl’) of Teegarden and VanWinkle. I know he played with a variety of groups in Tulsa before going up to Detroit with David to launch T&G, and doing work with MC5 and then small-time player Bob Seger before Seger broke out, spectacularly.
I used to know the names of some of the ’60’s Tulsa bands Skip played with/in but but I can no longer dredge them up. Maybe there’s mention in your book?
It’s cool that you documented that era. That was a jumping time!
Try: http://www.Tulsa45s.com. Acquainted with Chuck, we’ve both wondered if we’re related, but no evidence so far. Please explain …”in a Skip Knape sort of way.” Interesting.
Perhaps this one?
$3.50 in advance, bought at B.Dalton, being a forward thinking 15 year-old. Barely.
Re: Mike@TTM’s Mad Dogs Poster
Is that poster, sorta shot from above, dealie of the whole merry band siting on the floor in front of carnival freak backdrops (God, I loved those!)?
I seriously love that photo and and lust for your poster.
http://farm4.staticflickr.com/3118/2803856602_fbf6c1c37f_z.jpg
That 45rpms link seems to be bad (server not found error) (Fixed it…Mike@TTM)
Sounds like an interesting book, in a Skip Knape sort of way. Hard to hear ‘Blackwell’ without thinking of Chuck. Are you related?
My book, “Oklahoma Guide to 45rpm Records & Bands, 1955-1975,” the Tulsa edition, is finally out. The Snow Goose in Tulsa’s Utica Square carries the book if you want to check it out, or go to http://tulsa45s.com/ for more information.
Does anyone remember the recipe for the 1970’s Taco Boy dessert, Supai? Thanks, ya’ll…
Man, I’d like to see that. With luck it’ll find the way to Netflix someday (or YouTube).
The documentary on The Wrecking Crew will be released for sale in July I think it is. I don’t know that Russell is covered in it, but he ought to be. His studio credits on damned near any song you can think of from the 60’s is astounding.
Another film worth seeing is ‘Mad Dogs and Englishmen’, a documentary of the 1970 tour, available on Netflix, I think. That’s a fascinating snapshot of that funny little spot in space and time too.
One of my first LPs was “Whipped Cream” by the Tijuana Brass. Leon was on that, too! (The “Whipped Cream” cover gal was interviewed in 2012: Herb Alpert’s ‘Whipped Cream Lady’ now 76, living in Longview and looking back).
I still have an original poster from “Mad Dogs”, bought in the late 70s at a record convention held at the Tulsa Airport Hilton.
Hey, I saw this Leon documentary on the UC-Berkeley campus about 2 years ago or so. I also got to meet Les Blank. Mr. Blank has since passed away. Enjoyed seeing Leon’s Grand Lake digs in this very interesting doc. I was invited to go see it by a woman I know in Sacramento, as she knew I was a Tulsa lore freak. Have a good day. See this doc, if you haven’t. You get to see Emily in it, too.
Thanks, Gary!
Leon Russell documentary ‘A Poem is a Naked Person’ makes debut at South by Southwest festival
Tulsa World Story about a previously unreleased Les Blank documentary, set in NE OK with Leon voiceover and music. Must see!
The latest issue of Filmfax magazine has a photo and little blurb about Big Bill & Oomagog. It is part 2 of an ongoing article about Robots in the movies/TV.
Well durn. I recollect reading here about the creator of Maintain passing a while back, but didn’t make name connection on the YouTube video.
I also recollect watching Maintain – thankfully in an environment that didn’t require maintaining.
There’s this clip on YouTube, which you may have seen, but the guy who posted it said this in the description:
“Uploaded on Feb 28, 2009
John Chick Show from the Tulsa State Fair, early 1970s. KTUL-TV Channel 8. This video came from some old 2″ quad video tapes I found after my father passed away. He worked for channel 8 at the time this was shot. If you look closely, you can see him in front of the stage at the end of the show.”
Might be worth posting a comment there and see what he might have on those 2″ video tapes.
Good luck. I wish they were recorded too.
The video was posted by Jason Fincher, son of Edwin Fincher, a frequent and entertaining poster here on TTM. Edwin passed away in 2008. He was a creator of the “MAINTAIN” program on KTUL.
Jason told us in GB 266 that he had found a trunk with five 2″ video tape reels, four of which were masters of “MAINTAIN”. Some of those videos can be seen on the linked MAINTAIN page.
The John Chick show was done live and not recorded, except for a 3/4″ copy that was recorded over when the next day’s show was recorded. There’s a slight possibility that there might be some clips around somewhere, but I wouldn’t know how to find them.
Trying to find out how to get the John Chick show. My dad played on the show.
I’m back … with a new, rather brief film review … right here on TTM.
For two reasons alone, I offer a brief commentary on a movie that recently opened: first, some of the reviews of it — although I initially passed on seeing it — have been nigh onto rave notices; second, because It Follows, the movie being reviewed sort of, gives me a solid reason to use the word “trope.”
I wouldn’t have bought a ticket to see It Follows had I not read its laudatory commentary written by some who, I guess, have had to sit through lots of goofy scare-you-to-death horror flicks populated with young folks who do really unbelievably stupid things in order to get in deeper trouble with whatever the hell it is that’s endangering them. Do chainsaws ring a bell?
“Trope” is sort of a first cousin of another more familiar term that we use and call a “metaphor.” A trope, however, attaches itself more to doing or defining something in a newer or more unique manner than a good old metaphor that stands like a silent pillar, splashed with irony, to subtly bring a point home.
Had I seen that very long list of vacuous stories put to film in which young people flee to a cabin in an ominous forest for safety or to perpetrate some evil on other unsuspecting young men an men, I would surely be more appreciative, I guess, that David Robert Mitchell (writer/director of It Follows) has effected new tropes for a really tired and overworked film genre. Good for him.
There is an important thing though that should be remembered: just because someone who’s created a new way to make an impact on the emotions of a human being sitting in a movie theater but doesn’t avoid continuing to make the characters in the novel, play or motion picture (with alternate tropes) seem really lame, hasn’t yet found a way out of the woods, so to speak. David Robert Mitchell missed that part.
The metaphor, not trope, that seems to abide in It Follows suggests that you should not have sexual intercourse if you’re an unmarried teenager. Not because of sexually transmitted diseases but, as Mr. Mitchell implies, that “something” will follow you and, I guess, kill you — unless you first have sex with another person, and then that same “something” (possibly in another form, though) will begin tracking or following the second person you’ve had sex with — putting you, thank God, out of peril.
That’s sort of what It Follows is about. Really.
Iconic new tropes and old metaphors aside however, this movie doesn’t even follow through on all that which has been laid out in the two preceding paragraphs. The narrative gets itself deeper in … uh, well whatever … as it comes up to the obvious challenge of how in the hell to get this silly script to some kind of understandable conclusion. The screenplay for It Follows really misses on that count.
Copyright © 2015 by Gary Chew. All rights reserved.
Reentrant gCEA RULZ! 🙂
CAPO 2
Thank god the (Em) tiki bar is open,
Thank god the tiki torch still (B7) shines,
Thank god the (Em)Tiki Bar is (Am7) open,
Come on (Em) in and open (B7) up your (Em) mind.
I was (Em) out on a leave of absence,
From any resemblance to reali(B7)ty,
I felt like a (Em) rocket launched to the (Am7) great blue yonder,
From the (Em) boys down at (B7) Kennedy.
I was (Em) driving by his majesty’s court hotel,
Where the sign said praise his (B7) name,
I was (Em) tired and alone I couldn’t (Am7) see too well,
But I (Em) don’t think that (B7) he was to (Em) blame.
Thank god the (Em) tiki bar is open,
Thank god the tiki torch still (B7) shines,
Thank god the (Em)Tiki Bar is (Am7) open,
Come on (Em) in and open (B7) up your (Em) mind.
There’s a (Em) full moon over Daytona Beach,
There’s a full moon in my (B7) mind,
And my (Em) suntan dream is (Am7) still out of reach,
And the (Em) strip malls are (E7) robbing me (Em) blind.
Well his (Em) name was Mr. Dale Earnhardt,
And he drove the black number (B7) three,
Now the (Em) king is gone but (Am7) not be forgotten,
Nor his (Em) like will we (B7) ever (Em) see.
Thank god the (Em) tiki bar is open,
Thank god the tiki torch still (B7) shines,
Thank god the (Em)Tiki Bar is (Am7) open,
Come on (Em) in and open (B7) up your (Em) mind.
I know a (Em) drink ain’t the solution,
I ain’t had one in seventeen (B7) years,
But if that (Em) tiki bar was (Am7) closed tonight,
Well I (Em) might just (B7) dissap(Em)ear.
Thank god the (Em) tiki bar is open,
Thank god the tiki torch still (B7) shines,
Thank god the (Em)Tiki Bar is (Am7) open,
Come on (Em) in and open (B7) up your (Em) mind.
Thank god the (Em) tiki bar is open,
Thank god the tiki torch still (B7) shines,
Thank god the (Em)Tiki Bar is (Am7) open,
Come on (Em) in and open (B7) up your (Em) mind.
– John Hiatt
I love that album! Hmmm, that could be played on the uke.
Saw the great slide guitar player, Sonny Landreth, at the Guthrie Green a couple of years ago.
New Tulsa Tiki bar: The Saturn Room
Opening Night: April 10 starting at 4pm
Address: 209 North Boulder Avenue in the Brady Arts District.
Johnny Ross is back doing an ad for Snow’s furniture. We learned in GroupBlog 115 (2002) that the arm-windmilling, eye-popping salesman is an advertising man who used to sell furniture himself.
@ JimmyB – Fairway Auto Mall would be correct ; their building and interior decor – especially those big paintings up high around the walls copied from an early 70s set of GoodYear promotional posters- was definitely superior, but Whitlock Auto around the corner by Casa Bonita was a better store… 🙂
Here is a video of Janna Clark’s FOX23 News report yesterday.
City makes plans to work on smelly pond
Janna Clark interviewed me for her FOX23 News report airing today at 5 pm. It’s an update on her Leake Park pond rehabilitation project story. The story will probably be slotted around the 5:45 pm time frame.
That would be Fairway Auto Mall as I recall. Lucky I can recall anything at this point.
I’m trying to recall the name of a big auto parts store in Tulsa from the 80’s that was located at 6556 E. 21st St. (about 2 blocks east of Sheridan) It was in the building that Nichol’s Marine is now. Large franchise store with many t.v. ads. Any help?
I’m sorry to pass along news that former KTBA DJ Stacy Richardson has passed away.
This is sad news to wake up to. I can’t seem to find anything online yet. I talked with Stacy in person several times as well as on this forum. What a smart, knowledgeable guy, and a nice one, too. He wrote these articles for this site: Memories of KAKC and The economics of free-form radio. Erick or other readers, please let us know more when you can.
A pic from the “Almost 30 Year Reunion” of the KTBA, KMOD, KKUL, KTOW Air Staff (1973-1979) at the Deadtown Tavern, Tulsa on 06/06/03.
(Left to right) Brad Zimmerman, Cecil Norris, John Moore, Stacy Richardson, and Don Cook.
A link to Rose Hill Tulsa: Obituary for Stacy Richardson
Thanks to Mike Smith for catching this great round-robin interview at A.V. Club:
We got it all on UHF: An oral history of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s cult classic
The video in question may have been of the Hotel Tulsa that sat at 3rd and Cincinnati. It came down in 1972.
I saw the crosswalk video during the 40th anniversary special. That’s what reminded me of the other video.
Tom Schiller has written a book, Nothing Lost Forever: The Films of Tom Schiller. It is possible he might list all the films he did for SNL over 11 years.
Does anyone remember an old episode of Saturday Night Live that had a bit that included a building implosion in downtown Tulsa in the background? It had a camera set up on a sidewalk a few blocks away with the soon to be gone building in the background. They just filmed random passers by and later dubbed in the “director’s” instructions. After a couple of minutes the director hollers that “it’s just not right…..that building in the background is ruining the shot….lose the building!”, and down it comes. Please somebody remember this before I convince myself it never happened. It would also be quite the bonuis if you could narrow down the time frame so I could find the actual episode again.
Don Richardson replied on TTM@FB: “I remember it. There was another one with a red button that said, ‘Do not push this button!’ Of course, someone did, and a building fell. But I do remember the one you speak of. Had no idea it was filmed in Tulsa. Probably ’77 or ’78, maybe? The guy who made these films did all kinds of gags.”
Mike@TTM: I know that Tom Schiller was the filmmaker who did those short movies for SNL. With that info, I found the episode Don mentioned from Season 7.
Could we all be talking about the same short film?
Saturday Night Live: Season 7, Episode 2
Susan Saint James / The Kinks (10/10/1981).
“Push Button to Explode Building”: A man (Tom Davis) accidentally demolishes a building when he hits the wrong button at the crosswalk.
The short film by Tom Schiller was also seen in Season 7, Episode 5
Lauren Hutton / Rick James & The Stone City Band (11/7/1981).
Just a reminder:
The random “retro video game” icon you are assigned on this GroupBlog is automatically keyed to the email address you enter (which will not be published), and will remain consistent in the future.
To personalize your icon, sign up at Gravitar to use a square image of your choice. It will appear when you comment on any WordPress blog, not just this one, plus many other sites and forums.
Your past entries about the Golden Drumstick (linked within this item: Kids Karnival…Mike@TTM) underscore how different the world of the late ’40s and ’50s were from today. The great, tender chicken was hyped for using animals that “had never touched the ground.” That is not considered a plus today.
A sidelight memory: Once we were there with a relative who had flown B-24 bombing missions during the war. (That’s the big “II” for you youngsters.) He suddenly stood up and darted out of the building. He later said that the air conditioning in the building sounded like the German flack that he experienced on missions. He just had to get out of there.
Mr. Dolfan: Thanks for your come back to me. I might be persuaded to post some of my up coming reviews with my first love, T-Town TV-Mems. Next week I have a comment coming on a new Sean Penn action flick. Right now you can read my review of a new sitcom created by Tina Fey of The Office and SNL fame. Her new thing is called UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT. It, like HOUSE OF CARDS, is only available as a streaming presentation on Netflix. I haven’t heard anything back to me from Mr. Mike, the Cord-Cutting Web Master/Blogger. You can read my KIMMY review at HumorTimes.com or ElkGroveNews.net. Have a good spring Mr. Dolfan. And watch out for them tornaydurs.
Good to hear from you again, Gary. It sounds like your energy level is up there, and congratulations on that! Since retiring, I find that the energy I have for online activity has paradoxically become more limited than in the past. I’m not going to be able to post up reviews, but GroupBlog comments are welcome.
Fresh and new Mr Chew. Glad to hear from you. You seem very upbeat and why not. You no longer deal with this Okie snow that we are getting now. Thanks for the response. I hope to read more post and reviews from you in the near future. Thanks Gary. Bob R.
I was always quite fond of the black bg’s that you provide me for my “enlightened” copy. No such luck with my other online postings of fresh reviews of movies worth discussing. 😉 -gc
Mister Blog Man Master. I still have the same e-mail address. Send me sumpin’. I thought you were too young to retire, Mr. Blog Man Master. Last time I saw you, you looked so youthful as we sat having lunch at the neat restaurant near where Lee Woodward used to live at about 31st and Yale, I think it is. 😉
I’ve just heard from an anonymous source that my name is being taken on the blog. I hope not in vain. 😉 And could anyone tell my how I can reconnected with the TTM blog? I forgot.
I have been wondering about longtime poster and TTVM friend Gary Chew. I liked reading his comments and movie reviews. And I was wondering what has happened to him? Anyone have information?
I have fallen out of touch with Gary, which is entirely my fault. When I started a demanding new job in 2012, I had to limit the amount of time I spent on the site. I couldn’t keep up with the prolific Mr. Chew’s output. He went on to review for the Sacramento Press. His reviews for TTM are still available and will remain so (Chew’s Reviews).
I have since retired, and recently created another writing outlet for myself on the Cord-Cutting Blog side of the site. Gary is certainly welcome to post whenever he feels like it, and I hope he does.
I just spotted this discussion of promos. The Don Woods diner promo sounds like something I posted about on this site in 2002. Here, I’ll quote myself:
There was a promo with Don Woods, probably around 1966-70, in a diner. He was at a table as the owner went on and on in an Italian accent about “alla this good weather you bring us, Mr. Don-a Woods,” and Woods is nodding and smiling politely. Next we hear thunder and see Don Woods lowering his umbrella with a sheepish look on his face. He’s come into the same diner out of the rain. The owner says to him, “You got a reservation? I dunno if I got-a room-a for you. Maybe I can-a find you a table. Lemme see what I got. If I can-a squeeze you in here.” He puts Woods into a chair, pushes it in tight to the table, and pours water into a glass on the table so that it splashes on Woods’s hand. The voiceover comes on with something like, “Don Woods. At six and ten.”
She looks very different!
Hey Mike,
Here’s a screen shot of Sasha Foo that I took tonight:
The photo taken Feb. 14, 1964 was at a court appearance for the so-called “Kissing Bandits.” AKA, “Kissing Burglars.”) They’d pose kissing at parking meetings while emptying the contents. Anyway, they didn’t like us filming them outside the courthouse and the female defendant, Carol Jean Baker attacked Gregory smashing his camera. The Tribune wanted to use a frame of my film and we processed it and I ran it down to the newspaper. When police arrived they recommended I make a citizens arrest, which I did. I don’t recall what ever happened in the legal system. Hopefully, you the caption can be enlarged enough to read. They had fun with it.
It reads: NO VALENTINE SPIRIT HERE — This drama of disaffection was staged Friday, Valentine’s Day, at the courthouse with Carol Jean Baker, one of the parking meter, “Kissing burglars,” as the feminine lead. When KTUL-TV photographer Bob Gregory tried to take pictures of Miss Baker she attacked him furiously. Also on hand was KVOO-TV photographer Mike Miller, who made this action shot of the Baker-Gregory encounter. “Keep shooting, Mike,” Gregory urged his rival photographer as the blows fell. He suffered scratches on the neck.
This photo was in a box of clippings I had been saving to use in my book. It was stolen (I believe) by one of my daughters angry boyfriends in a fit of anger.) A guy obtained it somehow and emailed it to me last night.
How could you NOT cover a court appearance of the “Kissing Burglars” on Valentine’s Day?
Thank you so much for sharing the video. Gary was a great guy in and outside of work. He would be pleased that so many of you are celebrating his life.
I’m sorry to be late in reporting the passing of Gary Elliott. He was a long-time audio engineer at KTUL as well as a singer/songwriter. I had a blast working with him and his wife Emily on the RSUTV/”UHF” Weird Al locations tour last year. Rest in peace, Gary.
http://www.ktul.com/clip/11133552/ktul-says-goodbye-to-gary-elliott
KVOO DJ’s 1974-1980 and Later. Billy Parker Midnight-5a. Jack Fox, 5-9a. Jay Jones, 9a-Noon. Will Jones, Noon-4p. Wayne McCombs, then later Ralph Everly, 8p-Midnight. I’ve wondered were they are today
What tv service do you have? Is it cable, satellite, fiber or off-air?
If it’s a pay service of some kind, see if you can find a pair of rabbit ears. Tune in KOKI off the air and see if it’s still out of sync. If it’s not, than you have to take it up with your cable provider…..or satellite, fiber, etc.
When I have experienced these problems with a channel, it’s almost never the channel. It’s the provider.
RSUTV Production Manager Dale McKinney has retired, according to the 2/15/2015 issue of “The Signal”, RSUTV’s newsletter. Dale was and is an amazing writer as well.
The UHF 25 Celebration netted RSUTV a NETA Award in the promotion category for best special event. Weird Al’s movie “UHF” and RSUTV’s 25th anniversary were the subjects of the celebration. Emily Elliott of KTUL and I were the tour guides of the UHF locations tour for RSUTV contributors.
Oh for goodness sake. I love your station. But, really, can you NOT sync the sound to the picture. This is the second day, and it drives me crazy. We watch KOKI2 I would say 85% of the time, but it won’t stay that way if you guys cannot get your rear in gear and sync sound with picture.
Thank you!
Meme Stevie
I can’t sync it because this blog has no affiliation with KOKI. But perhaps a KOKI engineer might be reading this blog.
Re KOKI sync from a former engineer at KOKI:
“Usually, this problem is internal to the viewer. The viewer may want to reset all equipment related to his/her television reception, including cable box, television set, external audio equipment, etc.”
His name wasn’t Doppelgänger, was it?
Sorry, Ken. I just looked more closely at that picture. I just saw the curly hair and thought it was you. I remember that guy, although I don’t know his name.
Glad to hear you guys are doing well. Tell Dave hi for me!
Just now caught the second set of pix and Jim Reid is again right, that is not me. The camera that is in the shot is a Hitachi FP-3030 that was only used by KOTV in the Tulsa market.
KTUL only used the TK-76 in the early days of ENG. I later worked at KOTV and initially used Hitachi SK-80 cameras. The lower cost 3030s were long since retired.
Regarding the shirts, as the news photog fashion leader, you can clearly see my flair and influence. This dapper fellow has the look.
I do have a couple of shots of me in action back in the day, but I am not sure how to post them to this blog.
My brother Dave and I both worked at several stations in the Tulsa area in the late 70s and 80s. Today I am the Regional Sales Manager for Ross Video (Switchers, Graphics, etc). http://www.rossvideo.com Dave is the Regional Engineering Director for the Sinclair Broadcast Group. Dave lives in San Antonio and I am here in Tulsa.
Wayne McCombs is now Executive Director at J. M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum. He has also written a book, Baseball in Tulsa.
Any help on the other gentlemen?
The week of {March 24-30, 1974) I spent spring break at my grand parent home near Stroud. I listened to the radio a lot Stations KVOO, KRMG and KUSH in Cushing mainly KVOO AM 1170 sad it’s gone! News wise what was the headline stories? I remember a kid was missing other than that what other stories.
Back to KVOO AM some DJ’s I remember Billy Parker he’s on 99.5 , Any info on Jack Fox, Jay Jones, Will Jones, Wayne McCombs, Ralph Everly
Yes. Dave (Ostmo) is an engineer.
Hey Jim – earlier you mentioned the Ostmo “brothers”. Was his brother(s) also in “the business”?
I won’t venture a guess about the brother’s sartorial je ne sais quoi…
Ken had a style!
Did Ken have more than one shirt? 🙂
That pic of Ken was from a different time than the other one. Those are KOTV cameras. We never had those minicams at 8. We only had the RCA TK76’s.
Does anyone remember the Parson kids: Linda, Jimmy, and Judy? Wanted to reach out to those who knew them once upon a time.
And was Jerry Webber on Channel 8? Or was he Channel 6? (Channel 2…Mike@TTM) I will NEVER forget an episode of AFV (I think it was AFV) Jerry started reporting, all serious “Elvis has been spotted alive and well” (something along those lines.) Holy CRAP. He broke out laughing so hard, I was in stitches. Just wonder where I could find that clip. YouTube.com maybe? This was YEARS ago…I was actually in Texas when I saw the clip. My dad and I have never laughed so hard. LOL
More (see previous photos below) from Anonymous via email:
Here’s proof Ken (Ostmo) was prone to going hand-held. The artist he is shooting is the inimitable Miss Nancy Godsey. This was a Museum School Open House at Philbrook.
That interview with Jim Economou is a fascinating listen. Thanks for the link.
The only school desk I ever enjoyed sitting in.
I was shocked to hear of Dave McFadden and was searching the net when I found this blog.
Even more shocked to see a picture of George Stewart and me further down the page. Jim Reid, great to hear from you Jim, got it right.
George Stewart and I started on the same day at KTUL, June 1, 1978. George and I worked every weekend and frequently during the week for about a year. George was later promoted out of daily reporting tasks to News Director. Later I had the pleasure of working with him at KGCT and at Tulsa Cable. I really miss George.
There are very few pictures of me working for KTUL. Even more rare are pictures of me working with a film camera. Finally proof that I DID use the tripod….
(Coney Island link and comments via email from Richard Hamby):
Very interesting stuff for Tulsans, and for the ties to ‘James Coney Island’ in Houston, which I had never known before (divulged fairly early on).
Kind of long because it’s 19 chapters varying from 33 seconds to over 7 minutes… lots of Tulsa history as well as some other states and countries. (I had only known the part about ‘Dallas before Tulsa’ but not a lot of the other.)
http://voicesofoklahoma.com/interview/economou-jim/
I well remember the original Christ Economou (especially how he rolled the very hot franks with his bare hands at the ‘old’ 4th Street place). Also his youngest daughter, Georgia (from high school), and Grandson Chris (at TU), neither of whom I knew personally then but remember from the Coney connection. Also had a conversation with Jim’s granddaughter (Caitlin) at the ‘new’ 4th street location a couple of years ago when I bought a Coney to take to my old hunting/shooting buddy Bill Dart when he was ill.
Also found out from this interview, with Jim Economou, the reason that there’s still no Coneys quite like the downtown version (James’ Coney Island in Houston excepted)… their chili is different (and not in a good way). Closest I found was the place that used to be in Fayetteville, AR.
Just so you know, Sasha Foo is still on the news staff at KUSI-TV, here in San Diego. I’m watching her now as I type.
As chance would have it, today I watched ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ – and near the end of the movie, during the premier of ‘Mary Poppins’ scene, the curtains in the theatre parted and I immediately thought of you Scott, and the education you provided regarding embedded curtain cues on the film being projected.
A Happy New Year to you too.
Happy New Year to all TTVM folks. I worked audio on the Rose Parade for many years for the KTTV broadcast.
It’s gonna be pretty chilly there for the crew, as well those on the street who are watching the parade tomorrow….
My best to all for 2015….
Scott Linder
And a Happy New Year to you, too, Scott!
I was a projectionist/switcher/film makeup from 1975-78 and a director from ’78 to ’81.
I then worked for 3 years as production manager at OETA/channel 11.
Then in ’84 I got a job at KDFW IN Dallas where I’m still working.
My only appearance in one of Carl’s promos was in the saloon promo. I’m the drunk on the floor at the end of the bar. I’m wearing a derby.
it’s hard to believe that the Riverparks or Big Splash were ever that clean !!!
Jim,
I hate to sound like Columbo, but one more thing ….
what did you do at KTUL and are you in any of the promos?
.. thanks again for the answers
The blonde in the ice skating promo is Diane Elliott. She gotten married since and has a different last name.
Susan Silver left in late ’76 or early ’77. Her replacement was Barbara Allen.
Beth’s replacement was Diana Moon.
I do remember the spot with Don and the Italian restaurant owner. It might be before my time (1975), but I think it was shot at a restaurant in London Square over on Lewis at about 56th.
That would be the Italian Inn at its 58th and Lewis location.
GroupBlog 205 and GroupBlog 270 have a lot of II lore.
Jim Back sent his Chianti Club card from the Italian Inn.
One last thing(s) on the promo reels:
1) In the first ice skating (the one with the adults) who is the pretty blonde at the beginning between Don Woods solo and Uncle Zeke from Uncle Zeb?
2) What year did Susan Silver leave and who was her replacement (the lady on the bicycle)?
3) And who replaced Beth Rengel, the lady dancing with Bob Hower in the “Celebration” spot?
Thank you to who ever posted these promos, that have bought back Sooooo many nice thoughts. The one promo I didn’t see that I remember is one with Don Woods. In it he predicts nice weather and is welcomed by an Italian sounding owner at a restaurant. He then predicts rain, and then is not so welcomed by the owner. Does anyone else remember it?
Diane Elliott in “8’s The Place” chorus line promo (direct link to 14:05 time value)
Here’s a comment from and photo of Diane Elliott.
That Don Woods promo sounds familiar…
Joe Winett reports that Dave McFadden, creator of “The Time Channel” spoof seen on this site’s YouTube channel, passed away on Friday. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Joe says, “There was an announcement in Tulsa World on 12/27/14, but his name is misspelled (McFaden).”
I met Dave when he came over to my house with the “Time Channel” computer file. I’m very glad he shared this bit of Tulsa TV humor with us.
Here is an April 3, 2011 post by Dave in GroupBlog 324 with a promo photo from “Make Me Smile”, a comedy show taped in the basement of the Tulsa Library!
George Stewart was a wonderful guy! He started as a reporter but had become news director at the station during the last years I worked there directing the news, so we worked very closely together.
He was very rare, as he was a man of principle. He left the station when they did something he strongly disagreed with. He very easily could have just gone along and kept his job, but when he felt something was unjust, he was very open about calling them on it.
He was also a lot of fun to work with, a wonderful since of humor. I really miss talking to him.
The last time I saw George was at the State Fair, down here in Dallas. Cindy Martin (another Channel 8 vet) and I were walking along outside the Cotton Bowl stadium when there was George, sitting on a bench. Hadn’t seen him in close to 10 years. We had a nice little visit, although I can’t remember what we talked about.
I was probably at that Christmas party too! He and Charlotte threw great parties! Sorry to burst your bubble about Sasha, but what you experienced was not uncommon.
I think the photog is one of the Ostmo brothers. Looks like Ken. (could very well be wrong)
I was just a kid and around 1950 we had a little extra, so we splurged and went to the Golden Drumstick for the best fried chicken. I was especially impressed with the blue glass windows and always enjoyed looking out them over the years.
When I heard they were going to tear down the building I planned to try and get those blue glass windows but Circle K bulldozed it flat, windows and all before I had a chance. They were worried someone would save the building for historical reasons. Tulsa has a long history of being in a hurry to tear down one of a kind architectural treasures for parking lots, convenience stores and such.
Talley’s Cafe is catercorner from where it used to be at Yale and 11 St. on old Rt. 66.
The Drumstick has a Tulsa TV history connection, too: Kids Karnival. Also, it was previously known as the Casa Del Club, and later as The Middle Path restaurant. More at the link.
From Anonymous via email:
I got to thinking about George Stewart recently, looked on TTM, and of course there was mention of him (GroupBlog 82).
I knew him more from the time he was shepherding/running The Free Store downtown in the early seventies than his Action News Guy days, but I’m not surprised to see him remembered warmly here. He was a great guy.
I remember being at a Christmas party he and his wife Charlotte threw in what was most likely 1977 or 1978. Fun party. The takeaway memory for me was having successfully flirted with Sasha Foo (at least think I did) and she flirting back (at least I think she did). One must count the small victories in life.
Here are a couple of photos of George at work. The occasion was a workshop held by visiting clay artist John Glick and the location was the Museum School at Philbrook. George is sporting the white britches, tie and mustache. Maybe someone can identify his cameraman?
The ice skating was around ’79 I think. The Marilyn Monroe contest was after I left the station in early ’81.
When I first met Karen Keith she was an intern from OSU at channel 8. A few years later, she was hired as a reporter and worked there 2 or 3 years. I worked at 2 different stations with Karen. She’s one of nicest folks you’ll ever meet and a great friend.
.
what year were some of the promos:
the Marilyn Monroe Contest
the Williams Center skating, I didn’t know Karen Keith had worked for Channel 8
the Riverparks and downtown skating
is there anywhere I could get a dvd of the promos, these are so awesome!
Susan was the first, and they had Margaret Radford on weekends. Susan left and was replaced by Barbara Allen in ’76. Margaret left and was replaced by Phyllis Watson. Barbara left in ’79 when her husband (news director Jeff Rosser) got hired at WNBC in NY. She was replaced by Beth Rengel. Phyllis left and was replaced by Diana Moon. Beth then left and Diana moved up to the weekday slot. At this point it was 1981 and I left the station. That’s all I know.
See Margaret on the 1st Tulsa TV News men and women of the past page.
In this collection of “8’s The Place” promos, Diana Moon (and Sasha Foo) can be seen in the promo starting at 20:22.
I was wondering, does anyone know who the female co-anchors on KTUL were? I remember Susan Silver, but who were the others and what years were they there?
Two were Phyllis Watson and Barbara Allen… see the TTM More Tulsa TV Newsmen and women of the past page.
Just checked in for the first time in quite a while. Good to see Betty Thompson is still doing well and manning the switchboard at Channel 8. I’m old enough that I was there before people called her “mom”. I left in KTUL in 1981.
About 10 years ago, I heard that there might be a reunion of former employees coming up. I have lived in Dallas since ’84, but still remembered the phone number. I called to find out, and got about two words out of my mouth when Betty said “is this Jim Reid?”. She’s pretty amazing!
Re GroupBlog posting problems, in addition, I removed a blacklist and a proxy server blocker. I hope that fixed the problem of getting “Forbidden” when you try to post.
Feel free to post a one or two word test post to check it. I can delete those easily enough.
Apologies to anyone who recently tried to post, and got a “Forbidden” or 404.4 error! Even I couldn’t post.
GroupBlog comments were inadvertently blocked by a firewall setting. The GroupBlog should be now open for business again.
—–
For my own future reference, the culprit was a setting in a plugin, WP Security All In One. Apparently, it regards posts to the GroupBlog plugin as coming from a spambot:
“Block Spambots From Posting Comments:
“Check this if you want to apply a firewall rule which will block comments originating from spambots.
“This feature will implement a firewall rule to block all comment attempts which do not originate from your domain.”
Mr Linder! How swell to see you checking in. Through your posts, you are the character I imagine working the projectors of all those movies I sat through in the 60’s and 70’s – even that provocation of a kid’s patience: The Sound of Music.
The trial of that long, merciless run finally became interesting to me, all these years later, when I read your accounting of showing the lack of wear on the print to the muckety-muck studio guy (or distributor rep or whatever he was) illustrating the great care that that was taken with the print by the Tulsa boys. No need to order a fresh print. That was priceless.
And since I know you’re looking in…forgive me for calling you ‘Projectionist Emeritus’ and not the ‘Motion Picture Operator Emeritus’ you surely are.
Take care
And welcome back, Mr. Lazzaro. 😉
Hello to all TTVM folks. I tried my best to view your comments from the past few months, but is more difficult for me now, as I had a stroke a few months ago.
It’s harder for me to use the computer now, but I still remember all from Tulsey Town. Yes, Lazzaro, I still remember showing “The Sound of Music” for months at the Brook Theatre on those lovely Norelco 70mm projectors !!!
My thanks to all who were no nice to speak with me for many years with regard to movies and radio in Tulsa for several decades. Love to you, all.
Kind Regards,
Scott Linder
Yes, I’m still here…..!!
Welcome back, Scott! I’m happy to see that you are typing pretty well considering your recent setback. Keep on doing it whenever you think of a good item about Tulsa theaters, or any other Tulsa topic.
I was at KRMG in 1956-57 when Joe Knight was there with his afternoon music show. He left the station before I did, and Johnny Chick took over his program. No rock ‘n roll music was played, only pop and swing. This was when KRMG was in a furious ratings race with the ascendant KAKC which was featuring the new music. (Elvis Presley’s first big hit didn’t occur until 1956.)
My shift on the KRMG Newsmobile overlapped with Knight’s program. He was a nice guy who had a rather vanilla personality. On the air he frequently referred to himself as the “Knight of the spinning round table.” He loved to turn the mike on occasionally say, “Alms, for the love of Allah…………Legs for the love of mike!”
Another good guy gone.
Good to see you back, Frank!
On another topic, I just did some work on the sidebar to make things easier and better. Check it out if you haven’t recently.
For the first time ever, the extensive Tulsa TV Memories original site and GroupBlog (with the new Cord-Cutting Blog) are together on the same account and domain, hosted by service provider directNIC in Metairie, Louisiana.
This new WordPress GroupBlog is so slick, I almost feel apologetic about how retro the original site is.
The latter still has a couple of things going for it, though. The pages are static and coded in lean HTML. It is extremely fast-loading, and it works well on phones and tablets.
I started Tulsa TV Memories in 1998, and it looks it. But TTM has been around long enough itself as to provoke an occasional twinge of nostalgia for longtime participants. It’s also very simple, which is good from an archival standpoint.
So for those reasons, along with sheer laziness, I haven’t made any plans to convert it for a more modern platform. But I will continue to link to that rich content, much of it authored by readers like Frank, and add to it, though not at the furious pace of earlier years.
I had to create a new blog altogether in order to use the WordPress comment-guestbook plugin as the new GroupBlog.
The new Cord-Cutting Blog is letting me communicate what I am learning about my latest interests. I hope you find it useful and informative; I am having a great time learning about both cord-cutting/home theater, and the WordPress universe. Posts about both Tulsa TV/radio/etc and cord-cutting will show up on TTM’s Facebook and Twitter.
See the bottom of the sidebar for ways to subscribe to this blog. The main TTM page Bulletin Board also displays RSS feeds.
(Above: Joe Knight)
From Scott “Scooter” Segraves via email:
Sad news for Tulsa radio listeners ‘of a certain age,’ shared from one of my radio pages:
“Joe Knight has passed away. It is hard to be a broadcaster in 2014 and not look back at the guys, and ladies, who, (in their era), set the stage for the rest of us today.
Joe Knight was a DJ when the “Boss Jock” ruled the airwaves and when “talent”, unlike today, was not a dime a dozen.
It was a time when rock and roll, and soul, were the kings blasting through the AM static with kids hanging on every word sang, or spoken.
Joe was a giant among the Baltimore radio greats. But more importantly he was a very good guy, and a fine man. Respect to him, and much love to his family.”
Never got to hear his show, since he’d migrated to Baltimore by the time I started at T-U in fall ’58. But listening at night to KRMG (BTW, a primary reason for my college choice), I frequently heard ‘Young’ John Chick or ‘Doc’ Hull refer to afternoons with “the Knights of the spinning turntable.”
Dabab,
I’m thinking that was Horn Brothers who advertised their $500-600 Home-Pak.
Some finely carved 2 x 4 furnishings well suited for your new mobile home.
Thinking back around 50 years ago, or so. What was the name of the furniture store in Tulsa where a person could buy furniture for your whole house as a bundle? Anyone remember name of it?
Are you thinking of the Horn Brothers and the “Zamora Home Pack”? Read about them and other furniture advertisers on the Horn Bros page.
Hello!
I just saw the tributes to Johnny Martin of KRMG and it was great to recall all the time I spent with Johnny. I was his news guy for nearly 3 years. Bob Losure did morning traffic, I did afternoon traffic and then worked till 10p or 12 midnight doing news with Johnny. I remember he gave me a dollar to put in my billfold and said “No good man should ever be without at least a dollar.” Helped him throw the net out as he used to say at the close of the show on many nights and his wonderful introductions of Peggy Lee and Patti Paige.
Lots of fond memories of KRMG. Charlie Morris, then of WKY, and I traded evening reports and voicers with each other between Oklahoma City and Tulsa. I remember he and I covered an accident on I-40 I believe one night, turned out to be the accident in which Karen Silkwood died. Charlie did a lot of reports on a guy by the name of David Boren, I believe Charlie ended up being his press secretary or something.
There was a new coach that was just hired for Oklahoma and just before he arrived in the studio for his first interview after taking the job, I asked him what he thought of taking over a team just now put on probation, it was young Coach Barry Switzer.
Then there was this guy who on more that one opportunity used to bum a cigarette from me on the Liberty Towers elevator after an interview, Congressman Jimmy Jones I believe was his name.
Lots of wonderful memories reporting with Bob Losure, Jim Back, Susan Bunn, Don Cummins, Ed Brocksmith.
I remember doing something really off the wall one time with Watson Jelks, he and I floated down the Arkansas River from Sand Springs to just south of Tulsa on a sort of rubber raft so we could draw attention to the river and possibly develop it, shortly after that float trip, we started the Great Raft Race as a promotion to draw attention to the river. All those things from 1972 to 1975, when I then returned here to Wichita to be a news director of KLEO radio. Been in Wichita since. It used to be a lot of fun taking Mayor Bob LaFortune out in traffic with me, that was a hoot. One time, I was in the KRMG news cruiser telling people to be very very careful of the ice forming and while on the air, i pulled down the exit ramp to Lewis and ran into a guy in front of me since I couldn’t stop on the ice…ha. He got out and said hey, I was just listening to you!.
I treasure the memories and thank you for all of them Tulsa and KRMG, the remarkable 74. “The News is first on KRMG, the second it’s News”, I’m Joe Shurtz.
Thanks for your great post, Joe. It’s a pleasure to hear from you.
Help! Trying to remember what was on the channels of the old Tulsa Cable changer.
Tulsa TV Memories-related posts over on the Webmaster Blog:
Pic of the old Tulsa Cable channel changer
Anti-cable TV brochure from KOKI in the early 1980s
In GroupBlog 274, Jeff asked about the teen religious sitcom that aired in Tulsa for a time.
I believe he is talking about a part of a Saturday night show called Fire By Nite (Wikipedia) produced by Willie George Ministries and Church on the Move, starring then-youth pastor Blaine Bartel. The sitcom portion was called “Family First”.
Blaine went on to become pastor at Northstar Church in Dallas, then resigned over an “extramarital affair” then was out of the spotlight for a few years, and then joined on at Life Changers International Church in Chicago.
I saw a very dapper man named Mike Ransom on the news last evening and knew right away that it was our very own TTVM Web Maestro. Serving the public with insight on a very stinky situation with the pond scum at a local park. Great seeing you Sir and keep up the good work here locally.
Well, thanks, Bob. Don’t know about the “dapper”; it might have served the cause better if I had dived into that pond and come out looking like the Swamp Thing.
FOX23 put the video of their Leake Park pond report up on their site today. I think the 3 reports they have done have been effective. Thanks to reporters Janna Clark, Ian Silver and cameraman Dave for taking on this story.
I learned too late yesterday about the memorial service being held for Edward Dumit. He passed away on June 20th. (Tulsa World story)
Ed taught radio broadcasting to thousands of students in his half-century career at the University of Tulsa, and its FM station, KWGS. He also had a fine set of pipes himself, which are still heard via sound file every day on the station as a tribute.
I was acquainted with him, and he was a fine gentleman. Here are comments from TTM readers in the just-previous GroupBlog 341. He has been mentioned many times over the years on TTM, and even wrote in himself on several occasions. Just type Dumit into the TTM search engine.
Public Radio Tulsa is holding a fund drive this week, and it is dedicated to Edward. I have volunteered for phone duty myself. Listen to 89.5. It’s a great asset to our community.
At around 5:45 pm, Janna Clark of FOX23 will report again on the poor condition of the pond in James C. Leake park. I was interviewed in her August report, but not for this one. I thought this story might be of interest to some readers because of Mr. Leake’s longtime ownership of KTUL-TV.
Wondering about Projectionist Emeritus Scott.
Please check in, Scott, despite your ruthless screening of the dreaded ‘Sound of Music’ at the Brook.
I also pinged Scott. Hope we hear from him soon.
Harry Volkman is featured in this TV spot for WCFL, Chicago morning show from 1981.
Fun fact: the spot was directed by Dave Martin, son of Johnny Martin, who was WCFL’s manager. Dave also did the voice over tag.
http://www.fuzzymemories.tv/index.php?c=4631
Thanks for that, Brian! Now featured on the main page.
Hmmm, the logo looks a bit familiar. 😉
I am so glad that Channel 8 let Yvonne Lewis leave her job with class and dignity.
Almost always when a local personality moves on to something else, they just disappear without the public knowing anything at all. These people become part of our daily lives and I have never understood the sour grapes that media companies have toward their on air talent when it comes to the parting of ways.
She was always a joy to watch and I wish her well in her new venture and stepping out in faith with her Christian-based business.
It’s been a while since I’ve been to the site and wow, it looks great!!! Just read about Betty Thompson… Both Betty and Herschel are class acts… Great Tulsa Speedway memories of them both… and Congrats on 45 years!!!!!
Thanks, Kenny, just getting back into the swing here.
I have been trying to find out anything I can about a radio show from around 1986 or so. I figured TTM would be the best place (besides being a great place to visit).
KMOD aired a show on Halloween night for two or three years that they called “Dead Air”. It had some of the station’s DJs telling weird, Twilight Zone-type stories but the thing that really sparked my interest was the fact that they were told in a first-person narrative, like the person is telling what happened to them. And the other thing is that they were all set in or around Tulsa.
One story told about an inter-dimensional portal that a guy stumbled upon while driving this 260Z (Datsun, not Nissan) down a rural road outside of Prue.
Another had this guy telling about this an incident that happened in downtown Tulsa where someone named George Wells disappeared into some kind of machine while chasing another guy… both dressed like 19th Century gentlemen.
Any of this ring a bell with anyone?
How would someone go about getting a copy of the shows?
Wow, Tim, it’s been awhile since you checked in! I will cross-post your question to TTM@Facebook to get maximum exposure, and an answer, I hope.
Certainly, if there is going to be an inter-dimensional portal anywhere in NE OK, it would have to be near Prue. 🙂
Dear Tulsa TV Memories:
Hello. I am a dance historian and NYU professor researching televised teen dance programs of the 1950s and 1960s. I am particularly interested in Tulsa’s “Dance Party” and would be interested in hearing from anyone affiliated with the program — dancers on the shows or any “behind the scenes” people such as directors. cameramen, and production assistants. I’m also interested in hearing from any African Americans who may have danced on the shows and getting their perspective. I welcome any reminiscences, memories, or anecdotes. Would anyone know if Lee Woodward, host of “Dance Party,” might be available for an interview?
You may also respond to me privately at: jmm2@nyu.edu.
Thanks very much.
Julie Malnig
Julie, glad you got in contact with Lee Woodward about “Dance Party”. Hope some of the other contacts I passed on to you bear fruit for your research.
Here is a photo of Betty the KTUL receptionist taken by Mike Bruchas when we visited KTUL in August 1999:
Brought to our attention by Hurst Swiggart, a nice story in the Tulsa World:
QA with Betty Thompson, KTUL receptionist
Brought to our attention by a Tweet from Michael Bates, 1970s furniture magnate John F. Lawhon spoofs himself. His store was over on Pine St between Memorial and Sheridan.
“But it was appropriate to celebrate and be glad, for this, your brother, was dead, and is alive again. He was lost, and is found.”
–uh, or something like that. 🙂
Welcome back!
Thanks. I think the Knotty Pine has fatted calf on the menu this week.
Back after hiatus…hope all is well in this sector…still hoping to turn a tube tester cabinet from UToteM into a Marshall stack…or did Geddy Lee already beat me there?
That makes two ended hiatuses between us. Welcome back!
